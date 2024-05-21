BreakingNews
Polls open for Georgia primary races for Congress and Trump prosecutor
Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan

Police have broken up a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Michigan less than a week after demonstrators showed up at the home of a school official and placed fake body bags on her lawn
University of Michigan campus police block an area Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich., where a pro-Palestinian encampment had been set up since late April. Police removed the encampment earlier Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and ED WHITE – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment Tuesday at the University of Michigan, less than a week after demonstrators showed up at the home of a school official and placed fake body bags on her lawn.

Officers wearing helmets with face shields moved in before sunrise to clear the Diag, known for decades as a site for campus protests. Video posted online showed police at times using what appeared to be an irritant to spray people, who were forced to retreat.

The encampment had been set up in late April near the end of the school year and as families arrived for spring commencement. Posters taunting President Santa Ono and other officials were also displayed.

After the camp was cleared, nearby buildings, including the undergraduate and graduate libraries, were closed, and police turned away students who showed up to study.

Ono said in a statement that the encampment had become a threat to safety, with overloaded power sources and open flames. Organizers, he added, had refused to comply with requests to make changes following an inspection by a fire marshal.

“The disregard for safety directives was only the latest in a series of troubling events centered on an encampment that has always violated the rules that govern the Diag — especially the rules that ensure the space is available to everyone,” Ono said.

Protesters have demanded that the school's endowment stop investing in companies with ties to Israel. But the university insists it has no direct investments and less than $15 million placed with funds that might include companies in Israel. That's less than 0.1% of the total endowment.

“There’s nothing to talk about. That issue is settled,” Sarah Hubbard, chair of the Board of Regents, said last week.

A group of 30 protesters showed up at her house before dawn last week and placed stuffed, red-stained sheets on her lawn to resemble body bags. They banged a drum and chanted slogans over a bullhorn.

People wearing face coverings also posted demands at the doors of other board members.

“This conduct is where our failure to address antisemitism leads literally — literally — to the front door of my home,” board member Mark Bernstein, a Detroit-area lawyer, said at a board meeting last week. “Who’s next? When and where will this end? As a Jew, I know the answer to these questions because our experience is full of tragedies that we are at grave risk of repeating. Enough is enough.”

Students and others have set up tent encampments on campuses around the country to press colleges to cut financial ties with Israel. Tensions over the war have been high on campuses since the fall, but demonstrations spread quickly following an April 18 police crackdown on an encampment at Columbia University. Arrests at campuses have surpassed the 3,000 mark nationwide.

Drexel University in Philadelphia threatened Monday to clear an encampment with the campus on lockdown and classes being held virtually as police kept watch over the demonstration.

Many Drexel employees were told to work from home. President John Fry said late Monday that the encampment had disrupted campus life and “cannot be allowed to remain in place.”

___

White reported from Detroit.



Credit: AP



Credit: AP

FILE - Dozens of tents were in place as part of a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Police have broken up a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Michigan Tuesday, May 21, 2024, less than a week after demonstrators showed up at the home of a school official and placed fake body bags on her lawn. (AP Photo/Ed White, File)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

This photo provided by Sarah Hubbard shows pro-Palestinian protesters in Okemos, Mich., demonstrating outside the home of Sarah Hubbard, the chair of the University of Michigan's governing board, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. They set up tents and placed fake bloody corpses on her lawn. They want the university to get rid of any investments in companies connected to Israel. (Sarah Hubbard via AP)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Rabbi Chiam Goldstein at right from Drexel Chabad fraternity is not allowed to pass into the encampment to meet with Jews that are protesting with the pro-Palestinian students, at Drexel University, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Protesters at Drexel University's quad is filled with dozens of tents at Drexel University, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Rabbi Chiam Goldstein from Drexel Chabad fraternity is not allowed to pass into the encampment to meet with Jews that are protesting with the pro-Palestinian students at Drexel University, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Protesters gather at Drexel University campus during a new Pro-Palestinian encampment on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Protesters gather at Drexel University campus during a new Pro-Palestinian encampment on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Protesters gather at Drexel University campus during a new Pro-Palestinian encampment on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Protesters gather at Drexel University campus during a new Pro-Palestinian encampment on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

