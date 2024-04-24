3 ways to fight off mosquitoes this season

While we love hotter temperatures, sunnier days and adventures outside, we don’t love the bugs that come with it — especially when they bite. Mosquitoes are pesky insects whose bites can cause irritation, allergic reactions and bring diseases.

There are more than 3,700 types of mosquitoes buzzing around the world. According to the University of Georgia, there are 63 species in the Peach State.

“People are usually prone to mosquito bites due to a combination of scent, light, heat and humidity,” Healthline wrote.

According to a 2023 peer review study, mosquitoes are most attracted to soaps that have a flowery base because they resemble nectar. A way to avoid getting bit is to choose a soap with a coconut base.

With so many flying around, spraying repellent is a normal defense mechanism — however, there are a few other ways to get rid of mosquitoes.

Plants

Whether you have a green thumb or are new to the craft, plants are a great way to brighten up a home, help with seasonal allergies and repel mosquitoes. According to Garden Design, natural fragrances in certain plants are repulsive to the biting bug. These plants should be kept in the doorways of your home.

Lavender

Marigold

Citronella grass

Catmint

Rosemary

Bee balm

Basil

A good rule of thumb is to keep up with your plants to help ward off unwanted bugs. If you have an indoor or outdoor garden with potted plants make sure there’s no water resting in the base.

“The best thing you can do is prevent water from collecting and becoming stagnant; mosquitoes can lay hundreds of eggs even in a tiny spoonful of standing water,” Garden Design wrote.

Oils

If you don’t have room for plants — or lack the ability to keep one alive — you can still use their scents in oil form. The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved lemon eucalyptus oils as an effective ingredient in mosquito repellent. Next time you’re at the store or shopping online, add the following oils to your cart:

Lavender

Cinnamon

Thyme

Greek catmint

Soybean

Tea tree

These oils can be used in a diffuser, mixed with water in spray bottle for the baseboards, or on clothing if you’re outside hiking or relaxing. While considering oils, it’s recommended not to put them directly on the skin, because they aren’t regulated or FDA approved and could cause damage.

Repellent

A good mosquito repellent can do the trick and is an easier, sometimes cheaper grab while out and about. Consider these repellents recommended by Health.

OFF! Active Insect Repellent is ranked the best spray-on repellent because of its four hour outdoor wear with only one application. It can be purchased at all major stores.

is ranked the best spray-on repellent because of its four hour outdoor wear with only one application. It can be purchased at all major stores. Sawyer Controlled Release Insect Repellent is the best long lasting lotion that requires only a pea sized amount for each limb. Although it lasted longer than eight hours, it did leave a greasy residue. Price starts at $8.59 on the Walmart website.

is the best long lasting lotion that requires only a pea sized amount for each limb. Although it lasted longer than eight hours, it did leave a greasy residue. Price starts at $8.59 on the Walmart website. EarthKind Stay Away Mosquitoes Insect Repellent is the best spray without DEET, a known chemical in repellents that can cause skin reactions. While it’s perfect for those with sensitive skin, unlike other repellents, it’s not waterproof. Price starts at $16 on Amazon.

This season, don’t fall victim to mosquitoes and prepare yourself with the proper plants, sprays and oils for a hopefully bite-free summer.