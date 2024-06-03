Breaking: Water still gushing in Midtown as outages, repairs continue
Fun at 55

Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar

By Lesly Gregory – for the AJC
31 minutes ago

Getting out and doing something a little different is what summer is all about. With schedules opening up and often more time available to be with family, you’ll want to find some exciting activities. From a little culture to the classics, and laughing along with famous comedians, June can be so much fun.

The Kennesaw House in downtown Marietta is the headquarters of the Marietta History Center.

Credit: Marietta History Center

Credit: Marietta History Center

Get a dose of culture

Family Fun at Marietta History Center

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Free admission. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta. mariettahistory.org/pop-in-for-family-fun

With a unique theme each month, every third Saturday should involve a trip to the Marietta History Center. June at the museum celebrates the culture of Cobb during this free family day event. Explore special activities throughout the museum’s galleries that focus on local Cobb County history, while making some special time for multiple generations of your family.

Atlanta Shortsfest

Noon-11:45 p.m. Friday, June 21-Sunday, June 23. $12 per screening, $25 day pass, $40 all access. Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. atlantashortsfest.com

Check out a bevy of international short films highlighting a diverse mix of thousands of filmmakers. Each film is 45 minutes or less, giving you the flexibility to watch as many submissions as you have time for over the three-day event. Expose yourself to up-and-coming filmmakers and those who excel in the shorter film format while experiencing cinematic talent from across the globe.

Classic truck enthusiasts come together to check out Atlanta rides at C10s in the City.

Credit: C10s in the City Facebook

Credit: C10s in the City Facebook

Enjoy a classic

Outlaw Fest

5:30 p.m.-11: 30 p.m. Friday, June 21. Ticket prices vary. Ameris Bank Amphitheater, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010. awesomealpharetta.com/event/willie-nelson-bob-dylan-robert-plant-alison-krauss-outlaw-fest

Start your summer by listening to some classic music with performances by Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and more. Outlaw Fest will jog your musical memory, offering a show of talented musicians whose songs span decades. This legendary lineup makes this year’s festival one of the biggest yet. Get a group together and enjoy the music from the lawn, or indulge in VIP access to get some free merchandise and sit in the first 20 rows.

C10s in the City

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Free admission. Summerhill B Lot (former Blue Lot of Turner Field), 513-637 Capitol Ave. SE, Atlanta. c10sinthecity.com

If classic cars are your thing, mark your calendar for C10s in the City. Bringing together car owners and enthusiasts across Atlanta, this event is a classic GM and Chevy truck show. Vehicle models from the 1990s and older will be on display. You can also take part in a raffle supporting breast cancer treatment. Die-hard enthusiasts can also enjoy gathering at pop-ups at restaurants and bars across the city the night before and following the big event.

Mike Birbiglia attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Laugh out loud

Brian Regan

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20; 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. Ticket prices vary. Buckhead Theater, 3110 Roswell Road, NE, Atlanta. 404-843-2825. brianregan.com

Gather your friends and get some laughs with the comedy of Brian Regan. With humor that spans generations, Regan’s shows offer sophisticated writing and physicality. This tour comes on the heels of his own Netflix special as well as his role in the comedy-drama “Loudermilk.”

Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride

7 p.m. Monday, June 24. Tickets prices vary. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street, NW Atlanta. 404-659-9022. birbigs.com

Actor, author, filmmaker, podcast host and comedian, Mike Birbiglia takes his latest comedy act on tour nationwide . With performances known as “shouting comedy,” Birbiglia fills his shows with different voices to liven things up. An award-winning comedian, his humor is best enjoyed by adults, but his dry sense of humor should get you laughing.

Lesly Gregory
