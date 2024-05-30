It’s not officially summer yet, but it’s here in every way that counts. With the kids out of school and warmer temperatures already here, kick off the season by heading to one or more Atlanta-area events scheduled for the weekend. From the Atlanta Pride Run 5K to the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Flying Colors Butterfly Festival, you’ll have your choice of many fun activities.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Pride Run 5K

8 a.m. Sunday, June 2. $45 through May 30 with a price increase after. Piedmont Park, Charles Allen entrance off 10th Street, Atlanta.

Run in this race that’s designed to help fund LGBTQIA+ organizations and help local charities fighting against HIV and AIDS. It’s a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Bark Meow-ket

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1 (rain date Sunday, June 2.) Free admission. The Lawn at Uptown Atlanta, 500 Lindburgh Drive NE, Atlanta.

Shop at an artist market with pet-centric treasures and with vendors selling pet products. Uptown’s Chow a la Carte pop-up chefs will be serving up globally inspired bites, and the first 50 humans in line will receive a free tennis ball.

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

8 p.m. Friday, May 31. $45 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

Catch “Saturday Night Live” alum and podcast host David Spade on his latest stand-up tour.

Cobb

How Sweet the Sound

8 p.m. Saturday, June 1. $55 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Enjoy a gospel competition featuring choirs, soloists, dance ensembles and spoken word artists.

Bark in the Park

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.

Bring your well-behaved pet for story time for pets and kids, pet vendors, exhibitions, adoptions, and awards/prizes for best costume, most exotic/unusual pet and more.

Braves Country 5K

6 a.m. race number pickup opens, 7:30 a.m. race start. Saturday, June 1. Home Run Porch Ticket Package $70, Grandstand Reserved Ticket Package $60 and Dash $25 through May 31 and $30 on race day. Discounts for Atlanta Track Club members. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Run through the streets surrounding Truist Park before heading back to the ballpark and finishing the race on the field. 5K tickets registration (ages 8 and up) includes a short-sleeved T-shirt and ticket to a Braves game.

DeKalb

Fernbank … but later

6-9 p.m. Friday, May 31. Nonmembers $22.95, members $15.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Get ready for a night at the museum, including some weird science featuring sound experiments, dry ice bubble formations, electricity investigations and more. All ages are welcome, and adult beverages are available for purchase (for guests 21 and older) as well as nonalcoholic drinks and snacks.

Salute to Black Music Month

2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Free. New Black Wall Street Market, 8109 Mall Parkway, Stonecrest. 770-559-9610.

Celebrate Black Music Month with live music from Queen Aheisha, TreVante, J Saxx and Joe Gable. A pop-up historical exhibit about the Lithonia Country Club and Black music during the Jim Crow South, along with local vendors and shopping options, will also be featured.

First Free Saturday — Beautiful Bees

1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Free, online registration. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Take a guided nature hike, learn about the importance of bees, and unleash your creativity with arts and crafts.

North Fulton

Cars for Causes

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Free to attend, $25 to show your car. City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. 678-313-3311.

See cars of all years, makes and models, and enjoy music, food, children’s activities and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from the event will benefit summer camp scholarships for children.

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Single ticket $10; table for six, including admission, $180. Milton Avenue (between Highway 9 and Roswell/Canton Street) Alpharetta.

Party in downtown Alpharetta by trying some of your favorite beers and listening to live music from Chuck Martin and the Line Up.

25th annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2. $25. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Visit with live butterflies, meet with pollinator experts and educators, take part in the Migration Game, and enjoy food and live entertainment.

Gwinnett

Jazz, Blues & Barbeque

6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Free admission. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Join the city of Suwanee and the nonprofit organization Jazz Matters for food and soulful tunes from Edwin Williams, Terry Dukes, Randell Rivers, L’Tanya “Sugar Lips” Shields-Turner, the Bill Hart Band and others.

Lawrenceville Movie Club: ‘Labyrinth’

5:30 p.m. Be Active Gwinnett events, 7 p.m. movie. Friday, May 31. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 770-963-2414.

Come early for fun Be Active Gwinnett activities, including obstacle courses, hula hoops, giant tunnels, pop-up soccer, junior golf and flag football, and stay to watch “Labyrinth,” the story of a young girl who must navigate her way through a fantastical maze to rescue her brother from the Goblin King. Food trucks will be onsite.

Georgia Bridal Show

Noon- 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Free if registered online before the day of the show. $10 day of the show (cash only,) free for kids 5 and younger. $5 parking. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

Taste cakes, find the right photographer, find the perfect dress and more at the Georgia Bridal Show.