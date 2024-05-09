Police break up another protest by pro-Palestinian activists at the University of Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (AP) — In sometimes violent confrontations, police broke up a protest by pro-Palestinian activists at the University of Amsterdam Wednesday in a second straight day of unrest over the war in Gaza.

After police ended a blockade on university grounds, hundreds of demonstrators moved to a nearby square to continue protesting late into the evening, demanding an end to the war. Some asked the university to sever academic relations with Israel.

It was unclear if and how many people were injured during the scuffles and how many protesters were detained by police.