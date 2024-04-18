Nation & World News

Poland arrests man suspected of spying for Russia to aid Zelenskyy assassination plot

Poland's prosecutors say that a Polish man has been arrested on allegations of being ready to assist an alleged plot by Russia's military intelligence to assassinate Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
FILE - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a press conference with Finland's President Alexander Stubb, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Poland's prosecutors say that a Polish man has been arrested on allegations of being ready to assist an alleged plot by Russia's military intelligence to assassinate Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

2 hours ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish man has been arrested on allegations of being ready to spy on behalf of Russia’s military intelligence in an alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish prosecutors said Thursday.

The office of Poland’s National Prosecutor said in a statement that the man, identified only as Pawel K. under Polish privacy laws, was accused of being prepared to pass airport security information to Russian agents and that he was arrested in Poland on Wednesday.

The man was seeking contact with Russians directly involved in the war in Ukraine and was expected to pass on detailed information about the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in south-eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, which is the gateway for international military and humanitarian supplies for Ukraine. It also serves leaders and politicians traveling in and out of Ukraine. The airport is under the control of U.S. troops.

If convicted, the man could face up to eight years in prison, the statement said.

The prosecutors said the arrest is the result of close cooperation with the prosecutors and security services of Ukraine, who tipped them off and who provided crucial evidence. The case is developing, they said.

In Germany on Thursday, prosecutors said that two German-Russian men have been arrested on suspicion of espionage, one of them accused of agreeing to carry out attacks on potential targets including U.S. military facilities in hopes of sabotaging aid for Ukraine.

The two, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J. in line with German privacy rules, were arrested Wednesday in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth, Germany's federal prosecutors said.

A number of people, including a dual Russian-Spanish citizen have been arrested in Poland on allegations of spying for Russia since Moscow launched its attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

European Union member Poland has been a staunch supporter of neighboring Ukraine and Zelenskyy in fending off Russia’s aggression of more than two years.

FILE - Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. A Polish man has been arrested on allegations of being ready to spy on behalf of Russia's military intelligence in an alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish prosecutors said Thursday. The man was seeking contact with Russians directly involved in the war in Ukraine and was expected to pass on detailed information about the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in south-eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, which is the gateway for international military and humanitarian supplies for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

