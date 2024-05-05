Nuggets know physicality, stopping Edwards' supporting cast are keys to tying series with Wolves

Jokic will have to figure out a way to counter that terrific trio in Game 2 on Monday night in order to send the series to Minneapolis knotted up.

Answers don't come easily.

“To have a duplicate clone of myself,” Jokic cracked after pondering the riddle for several seconds. “And then I can ... be fresh when they sub another guy.”

It'll be a serious matter come tipoff Monday night.

“Well, there's only one Nikola Jokic,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Sunday. "Obviously, everything he brings to the table on both ends of the floor is pretty unique, so as far as asking someone else on our roster to go in there and do what Nikola does may be a stretch.

“But what's not a stretch is for anybody to go into the game and play with a lot more physicality, play with a lot more urgency, play with a lot more discipline."

All were lacking as the Nuggets lost a Game 1 for the first time in two years.

“Now it's a new challenge,” Malone said. “So, let's embrace that. We are down, didn't want to be, but we are. So, let's fight like hell tomorrow night and leave it all out there.”

If only the Nuggets could get a healthier version of point guard Jamal Murray, who was rusty and still bothered by his strained left calf Saturday night, going scoreless in the first half and getting targeted repeatedly after halftime by the Wolves' pick-and-rolls that produced so many good looks (they shot 71% in the second half).

Murray said everybody's fighting through ailments this time of year and he's no different, but he insisted he'll be fine for Game 2 after logging 35 minutes in Game 1.

Also Monday night, the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks renew their storied rivalry as they open their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series at Madison Square Garden.

TIMBERWOLVES AT NUGGETS

Timberwolves lead 1-0. Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT

— NEED TO KNOW: The Nuggets realize a faster start will be their best counter to the athletic and loaded Timberwolves lineup. They've trailed by big margins in the first quarter of all six of their playoff games and allowed Minnesota to get off to an 18-4 start in Game 1. No more cruising, no more pacing was the message during film review Sunday. “We have to do a better job, and our starters in particular have to do a better job of being ready to play and setting a tone early," Malone said. "What are we waiting for?”

— KEEP AN EYE ON: Edwards' supporting cast that came up so big in the second half, which was a bigger thorn in Malone's side than Edwards' 43 points. "This may sound strange but he's going to get his,” Malone said. “But you look at the third quarter. Mike Conley had 11 points, did not miss a shot, Karl-Anthony Towns had 11 points, did not miss a shot. Fourth quarter, Naz Reid had 14 points, went 6 for 7. Those are the guys that we have to find a way to shut down.”

INJURY WATCH: Murray's strained left calf robbed him of his usual burst to the basket and explosion off the dribble. His zero points at halftime marked his first scoreless half in 59 career playoff games.

PRESSURE IS ON: The Nuggets. They have to even things up before the series shifts to Minneapolis or this could indeed be an early exit for the defending champs, who would need to beat Edwards four times in five tries otherwise.

