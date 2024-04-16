Nation & World News

Phoenix Suns and Grayson Allen finalize contract extension after career-best season

The Phoenix Suns and guard Grayson Allen have finalized a multi-year deal that will keep him with the franchise following the best season of his NBA career
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen, right,drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 29, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen, right,drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 29, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
39 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and guard Grayson Allen have finalized a multi-year deal that will keep him with the franchise following the best season of his NBA career.

The deal, which was announced on Tuesday, is worth $70 million over four seasons, according to ESPN.

Allen, 28, averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game while leading the NBA with a 46.1% percentage from 3-point range. He was one of the team's few consistent players, providing constant floor spacing and long-range shooting while All-Stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal found their footing.

The sixth-seeded Suns will face the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

“I love being in Phoenix and believe in what we can achieve here,” Allen said in a statement. “Thank you to Mat Ishbia and the organization for embracing me. I’m excited to make a long-term commitment to remain in this community and continue building with this team.”

Allen is in his sixth NBA season and has played for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. He played his college basketball at Duke.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) shields the ball from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this’48m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia regents increase tuition for the 2024-25 school year
50m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia attorney general defends lawsuit against Biden student loan plan

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
2h ago

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Judge permits potential juror inquiry on social media posts
6m ago
The Latest
More potential jurors dismissed as Trump's hush money trial conducts 1st full day of jury...
5m ago
Participant, studio behind 'Spotlight,’ ‘An Inconvenient Truth,’ shutters after 20 years
6m ago
THE LATEST
First 6 jurors in Trump’s hush money trial picked, others still needed
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Bita Honarvar, AJC

Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer