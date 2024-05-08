BreakingNews
Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing 'OK' in Plains, grandson says
Olympic torch begins journey across France after festive welcome in port city of Marseille

Tens of thousands welcomed the Olympic torch in the southern French city of Marseille, marking another milestone in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Paris
By SYLVIE CORBET and BARBARA SURK – Associated Press
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tens of thousands of people welcomed the Olympic torch Wednesday in the southern French city of Marseille, marking another milestone in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Paris.

French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou became the first torch carrier in France after the Olympic flame arrived in Marseille's Old Port on a majestic three-mast ship from Greece for the welcoming ceremony amid tight security.

The ship sailed into Marseille's old port with the French national anthem “La Marseillaise” echoing from the embankment and a French Air force flyover with planes first drawing the five Olympic rings and then the red-blue-white colors of the nation's flag.

The ship docked on a pontoon resembling an athletics track and Manaudou carried the torch to mainland France. He handed it to French Paralympic sprinter Nantenin Keïta, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, to carry it to rapper Jul, a Marseille native, who lit a cauldron as tens of thousands cheered on the shore and thousands of others waved from balconies and windows.

"We can be proud," said President Emmanuel Macron, who attended the ceremony to welcome the torch.

“The flame is on French soil,” Macron said. “The games are coming to France and are entering the lives of the French people."

Marseille’s Mayor Benoît Payan said that more than 230,000 people attended Wednesday's ceremony.

“Tonight, the people of Marseille won the first gold medal of these Olympic Games,” Payan said, beaming with pride.

The torch was lit in Greece last month before it was officially handed to France. It left Athens aboard a ship named Belem, which was first used in 1896, and spent twelve days at sea.

Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet said the return of the Olympic Games to France was cause for a “fantastic celebration.”

“As a former athlete, I know how important the start of a competition is. That is why we chose Marseille, because it's definitely one of the cities most in love with sports,” added Estanguet, a former Olympic canoeing star with gold medals from the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Games.

Safety of visitors and residents has been a top priority for authorities in Marseille, France's second largest city with nearly a million inhabitants. About 8,000 police officers have been deployed around the harbor.

Thousands of firefighters and bomb disposal squads have been positioned around the city along with maritime police and anti-drone teams patrolling the city's waters and its airspace.

“It's a monumental day and we have been working hard for visitors and residents of Marseille to enjoy this historical moment,” said Yannick Ohanessian, the city's deputy mayor.

The torch relay will start on Thursday in Marseille, before heading to Paris through iconic places across the country, from the world-famous Mont Saint-Michel to D-Day landing beaches in Normandy and the Versailles Palace.

Heavy police and military presence was seen patrolling Marseille's city center Tuesday, as a military helicopter flew over the Old Port, where a range of barriers have been set up.

French Interior Ministry spokesperson Camille Chaize said officials were prepared for security threats including terrorism.

“We're employing various measures, notably the elite National Gendarmerie Intervention Group unit, which will be present in the torch relay from beginning to end,” she said.

The Olympic cauldron will be lit after the Games' opening ceremony that will take place on the River Seine on July 26.

The cauldron will be lit at a location in Paris that is being kept top-secret until the day itself. Among reported options are such iconic spots as the Eiffel Tower and the Tuileries Gardens outside the Louvre Museum.

Barbara Surk contributed from Nice, France. AP journalists Jeffrey Schaeffer, Oleg Cetinic, Nicolas Garriga and Daniel Cole contributed to this story.

AP Olympics https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other boats approaching Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

The Olympic cauldron is pictured in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. ( (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

First torch bearer carrier in France French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou holds the Olympic torch aboard The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship in the Old port of Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

French Paralympic athlete Nantenin Keïta, holds the Olympic torch while French swimmer Florent Manaudou looks on during the torch arrival ceremonyl in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. Keita is visually impaired and won a gold medal during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

French Paralympic athlete Nantenin Keïta, holds the Olympic torch during the torch arrival ceremony in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. Keita is visually impaired and won a gold medal during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

French Paralympic athlete Nantenin Keïta, center, holds the Olympic torch next to French swimmer Florent Manaudou, left, and French rapper Jul in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. ( (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

French Paralympic athlete Nantenin Keïta, left, passes the Olympic torch to French rap artist Jul during the torch arrival ceremony in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. Keita is visually impaired and won a gold medal during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

French Paralympic athlete Nantenin Keïta, holds the Olympic flanked by first torch carrier in France French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou, left , and French rap artist Jul during the torch arrival ceremony in Marseille, southern France. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

French rap artist Jul lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the torch arrival ceremony in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

French rap artist Jul holds the Olympic torch during the torch arrival ceremony in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

President of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet, left, shakes hands French President Emmanuel Macron during the Olympic torch arrival ceremony in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday May 8, 2024. The Olympic flame arrived in Marseille's Old Port Wednesday on a majestic three-mast ship from Greece for the welcoming ceremony at sunset in the city's Old Port. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

People gather as the Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, enters the Old Port in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The torch was lit in Greece last month before it was officially handed to France. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Crowds gather as the Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, enters the Old Port in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The torch was lit in Greece last month before it was officially handed to France. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

The Patrouille de France aerobatics demonstration aircraft leave a tricolor trail of smoke in the sky as the Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, enters the Old Port in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The torch was lit in Greece last month before it was officially handed to France. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other boats approaching Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

People standing by a swimming pool watch the Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, being escorted by other boats when approaching Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Credit: AP

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other boats approaching Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other boats approaching Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other boats approaching Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, is escorted by other boats when approaching Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Credit: AP

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other boats approaching Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

People wait from the Mucem museum view point ahead of the arrival of the Belem, the three-masted sailing ship which is carrying the Olympic flame, in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. In background is Notre Dame de la Gard church. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

People stand in the gardens overlooking the Old Port, in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

From left to right, Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, Benoit Payan, Mayor of Marseille, and Deputy Mayor of Marseille, Samia Ghali, speak to press in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

Workers prepare a stage for the arrival of the Olympic flame in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

Workers prepare for the arrival of the Olympic flame in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

Workers prepare loudspeaker for the arrival of the Olympic flame in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

People enjoy a coffee on a balcony in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

Police patrol before the arrival of the Olympic flame in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

