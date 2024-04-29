Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire in a North Carolina city, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Numerous law enforcement officers carrying out a task force operation were shot Monday afernoon as they came under fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

Officers from several agencies in the U.S. Marshals Task Force were carrying out an investigation in a suburban neighborhood when “a subject” began firing at them, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Multiple victims were taken to hospitals and gunfire continued at the scene for several minutes. A SWAT team was in the neighborhood on the east side of the city, police said.