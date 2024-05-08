BreakingNews
Court of Appeals agrees to consider DA removal in Trump election case
Nation & World News

FTX will return money to most customers less than 2 years after catastrophic crypto collapse

FTX says that nearly all of its customers will receive the money back that they are owed, two years after the cryptocurrency exchange imploded, and some will get more than that
FILE - The FTX logo appears on home plate umpire Jansen Visconti's jacket at a baseball game with the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says that nearly all of its customers will receive the money back that they are owed, and some will get more than that, according to its reorganization plan. FTX said in a court filing Tuesday, May 7, 2024 that it owes about $11.2 billion to its creditors. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The FTX logo appears on home plate umpire Jansen Visconti's jacket at a baseball game with the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says that nearly all of its customers will receive the money back that they are owed, and some will get more than that, according to its reorganization plan. FTX said in a court filing Tuesday, May 7, 2024 that it owes about $11.2 billion to its creditors. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

FTX says that nearly all of its customers will receive the money back that they are owed, two years after the cryptocurrency exchange imploded, and some will get more than that.

FTX said in a court filing late Tuesday that it owes about $11.2 billion to its creditors. The exchange estimates that it has between $14.5 billion and $16.3 billion to distribute to them.

The filing said that after paying claims in full, the plan provides for supplemental interest payments to creditors, to the extent that funds still remain. The interest rate for most creditors is 9%.

That may be a diminished consolation for investors who were trading cryptocurrency on the exchange when it collapsed. When FTX sought bankruptcy protection in November 2022, bitcoin was going for $16,080. But crypto prices have soared as the economy recovered while the assets at FTX were sorted out over the past two years. A single bitcoin on Tuesday was selling for close to $62,675. That comes out to a 290% loss, a bit less than that if accrued interest is counted, if those investors had held onto those coins.

Customers and creditors that claim $50,000 or less will get about 118% of their claim, according to the plan, which was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. This covers about 98% of FTX customers.

FTX said that it was able to recover funds by monetizing a collection of assets that mostly consisted of proprietary investments held by the Alameda or FTX Ventures businesses, or litigation claims.

FTX was the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world when it filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2022 after it experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned when the exchange collapsed. In March he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the massive fraud that occurred at FTX.

Bankman-Fried was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy — a dramatic fall from a crest of success that included a Super Bowl advertisement, testimony before Congress and celebrity endorsements from stars like quarterback Tom Brady, basketball point guard Stephen Curry and comedian Larry David.

The company appointed as its new CEO John Ray III, a long-time bankruptcy litigator who is best known for having to clean up the mess made after the collapse of Enron.

“We are pleased to be in a position to propose a chapter 11 plan that contemplates the return of 100% of bankruptcy claim amounts plus interest for non-governmental creditors,” Ray said in a prepared statement.

FTX, technically, remains a company but its future is unclear. In early 2023, Ray said that he had formed a task force to explore reviving FTX.com, the crypto exchange.

The sordid details of a company run amuck that emerged after its assets were seized would hamstring almost any business attempting a comeback, but there may also be different parameters for cryptocurrency exchanges.

The rival crypto exchange Binance briefly explored acquiring FTX before it collapsed in late 2022. Its founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao, was sentenced last week to four months in prison for looking the other way as criminals used the platform to move money connected to child sex abuse, drug trafficking and terrorism.

Binance is still the largest crypto exchange in the world.

The bankruptcy court is set to hold a hearing on the dispersion of FTX assets on June 25.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Court of Appeals agrees to consider DA removal in Trump election case2m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man, 3 kids found dead in suspected murder-suicide, Gwinnett police say
1m ago

Credit: NPU-X

OPINION
RHONE: Community still stewing in beef with grocery store
22m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Athens elections shape up as referendum on crime after Laken Riley slaying
1h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Athens elections shape up as referendum on crime after Laken Riley slaying
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis and the slippery slope of truthiness in court
The Latest
9 of 10 wrongful death suits over deadly Astroworld crowd surge have been settled, lawyer...
8m ago
Fans are following Taylor Swift to Europe after finding Eras Tour tickets less costly...
9m ago
THE LATEST
Blasts and gunfire heard near Rafah crossing, still closed under Israeli control
11m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Great deal for TV-watching Braves fans: Pay now, pay later
Georgia Tech’s first Black grad welcomes granddaughter to its alumni club
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day