Nation & World News

Mining giant Anglo-American rejects BHP Group's $39 billion takeover offer

U.K.-based mining giant Anglo American has rejected a 31 billion pound ($39 billion) takeover offer from BHP Group, saying it significantly undervalues the company and its growth potential
20 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — U.K.-based mining giant Anglo American has rejected a 31 billion pound ($39 billion) takeover offer from BHP Group, saying it significantly undervalues the company and its growth potential.

Anglo American said Friday that its board unanimously rejected the bid from BHP, which was announced a day earlier. The deal would create the world’s largest copper miner as the transition to renewable energy drives demand for the metal.

“The BHP proposal is opportunistic and fails to value Anglo American’s prospects,” Anglo American said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

Anglo American’s shares rose 16% to 25.60 pounds on Thursday in London trading.

BHP said Thursday that the deal would boost its production of copper as demand for the metal soars amid the shift to clean energy. Copper is widely used in electric vehicles, batteries and charging stations.

The combination would also increase BHP’s holdings of potash, a widely used fertilizer, and coking coal used in steel production.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

College protests over war come to metro campuses

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Buttigieg joins officials to mark Atlanta airport Concourse D project milestone

Credit: AP

GEORGIA EFFECT
Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s absolute immunity argument

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
The Latest

Credit: AP

Corals bred in a zoo have joined Europe's largest reef. This is offering scientists hope
7m ago
The US and China spar with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations
12m ago
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks mostly climb despite worries about US economy
38m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

2024 NFL Draft: List of first round picks
Braves outright David Fletcher to Gwinnett, clear way for Ozzie Albies to return
How the Georgia and Arizona Trump election interference cases compare