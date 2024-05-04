Nation & World News

Miami Marlins working on trade that would send 2B Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres

The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez scores the winning run on a hit by Jesús Sánchez during the 10 inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 5-4. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez scores the winning run on a hit by Jesús Sánchez during the 10 inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 5-4. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

The Marlins said Friday that the deal was pending a review of medical information before it could be finalized and formally announced.

Miami changed its lineup minutes before first pitch in Oakland, pulling the 27-year-old Arraez out of the leadoff spot.

Arráez was hitting .299 with five RBIs and had scored 22 runs with a .347 on-base percentage over 16 games during Miami's 9-24 start.

ESPN first reported the trade Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Miami Marlins second base Luis Arraez reacts after Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero (44) caught his line drive during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar steals second base as Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) is late with the tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez is congratulated by his teammates after he scored on a a single by Jazz Chisholm Jr., during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE LATEST
Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves

Credit: Ben Gray

After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?

Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire

Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list
The Latest

Credit: AP

Paolo Banchero scores 27 points, Magic overcome Mitchell's 50 to beat Cavs 103-96 and...
9m ago
A senior UN official says northern Gaza is now in 'full-blown famine'
16m ago
Canucks advance to 2nd round, beating Predators 1-0 in Game 6 on Pius Suter's late goal
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days