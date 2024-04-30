Luis Severino's no-hit bid for Mets broken up in 8th inning by Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino's bid for a no-hitter was broken up with nobody out in the eighth inning Monday night when Dansby Swanson singled for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets' right-hander.

Making his sixth start for the Mets, Severino had walked two and hit a batter with a pitch before Swanson hit a soft liner over shortstop into shallow left-center for a clean single on an 0-2 sinker clocked at 97 mph.

Severino received a standing ovation from the crowd of 25,046 at Citi Field and a mound visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and teammates.