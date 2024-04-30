McDonald's posts weaker-than-expected Q1 results as boycotts weigh on sales

McDonald’s said higher U.S. sales in the first quarter helped it overcome weakness in the Middle East and other markets where consumers have been boycotting the brand.

The Chicago burger giant said its same-store sales – or sales at stores open at least a year -- rose 1.9% worldwide in the January-March period. That was below Wall Street’s forecast of a 2.1% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

In the U.S., same-store sales rose 2.5% as the company raised prices and saw higher demand for delivery. But sales fell 0.2% in McDonald’s international franchised markets. It was the first time since 2020 that same-store sales have fallen in that segment.