Nation & World News

McDonald's buys its Israeli restaurants from franchisee who sparked costly boycotts

McDonald’s is buying its restaurants in Israel from a longtime franchisee, hoping to reset sales that have slumped due to boycotts in the region
FILE - Residents of Jerusalem mingle inside and outside of the city's downtown McDonald's fast food restaurant Friday Aug. 16, 2002. McDonald’s is buying its restaurants in Israel from a longtime franchisee, hoping to reset sales that have slumped due to boycotts in the region. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Residents of Jerusalem mingle inside and outside of the city's downtown McDonald's fast food restaurant Friday Aug. 16, 2002. McDonald’s is buying its restaurants in Israel from a longtime franchisee, hoping to reset sales that have slumped due to boycotts in the region. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

McDonald's is buying its restaurants in Israel from a longtime franchisee, hoping to reset sales that have slumped due to boycotts in the region.

The Chicago-based burger giant said Friday it will buy Alonyal Limited, which owns and operates 225 restaurants in Israel. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the next few months.

McDonald's said it would operate the restaurants and retain more than 5,000 employees.

“McDonald’s remains committed to the Israeli market and to ensuring a positive employee and customer experience in the market going forward,” Jo Sempels, McDonald's president of international developmental licensed markets, said in a statement,

Alonyal has operated McDonald’s in Israel for more than 30 years. In a statement Friday, Alonyal CEO Omri Padan said the chain is one of the country's most successful.

But Alonyal also sparked controversy in October when it announced on social media that McDonald's was providing free meals for Israeli soldiers. The announcement sparked boycotts in the Middle East and in Muslim-majority countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. McDonald's says sales also were impacted in countries with large Muslim populations, like France.

"So long as this conflict, this war, is going on ... we're not expecting to see any significant improvement in this," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in February. "It's a human tragedy, what's going on, and I think that does weigh on brands like ours."

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry1h ago

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit

Credit: AP

Greene to talk today with House speaker amid latest GOP tumult

Credit: Courtesy of Joe Dunlop/Athens-Clarke County

Georgia doubles recycling fund after voters close tire fee loophole

Credit: Courtesy of Joe Dunlop/Athens-Clarke County

Georgia doubles recycling fund after voters close tire fee loophole

Clayton County embracing history in effort to renovate Rosenwald School
The Latest
Earthquake shakes New York City area
9m ago
Another month of robust US job growth points to continued economic strength
14m ago
J&J to pump another $13B into its MedTech business with Shockwave deal
16m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Meet the Braves fan who’s been to 49 consecutive home openers
1h ago
Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse