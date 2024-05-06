Nation & World News

Macron puts trade and Ukraine as top priorities as China's Xi opens European visit in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts at the top of the agenda for talks with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping
By SYLVIE CORBET – Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday that focused on trade disputes — including lifting immediate tariff threats on Cognac exports — and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts.

Xi was in France for a two-day state visit to open his European tour.

Speaking alongside Xi after their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace, Macron said that France hopes China's influence on Moscow would help to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine.

“We welcome the Chinese authorities’ commitments to refrain from selling any weapons or aid" and to “strictly control” sales of products and technologies that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, Macron said.

China claims neutrality in the war.

“History has repeatedly proven that any conflict can ultimately be resolved only through negotiation,” Xi said. “We call on all parties to restart contact and dialogue.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced plans to visit China this month.

Last year, Macron appealed to Xi to “bring Russia to its senses,” but the call wasn't followed by any apparent action by Beijing.

Both leaders also expressed their concerns regarding the situation in the Middle East, where Macron said France and China share the “same goals," that is “to achieve an immediate cease-fire to release hostages, protect the populations, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, encourage a regional deescalation and reopen a political perspective.”

Xi called the Israel-Hamas war a "tragedy" that is "a test of human conscience."

"The international community must do something. We call for an immediate, comprehensive and sustainable cease-fire in Gaza," he said.

In addition, Xi expressed China's willingness to work with France "to take the Paris Olympics as an opportunity to advocate a global cease-fire and cessation of war during the Games.”

Macron advocates for making the Paris Games “a diplomatic moment of peace” and respect the Olympic Truce.

Trade issues also were at the top of the agenda as Macron denounced the trade practices of China as shoring up protections and subsidies.

Macron thanked Xi for his “openness about the provisional measures toward French Cognac." The remark came after China opened an anti-dumping investigation into Cognac and other European brandy earlier this year.

A French top diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks, said that Xi agreed not to apply tariffs in the short-term pending further investigation.

French gifts to the Chinese president on Monday included luxury bottles of Cognac.

France hopes to be able to continue to export its products, including brandy and cosmetics, on the Chinese market.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined both leaders for a meeting meant to address broader European Union concerns.

The EU launched an investigation last year into Chinese subsidies and could impose tariffs on electric vehicles exported from China. The 27-member bloc last month opened another inquiry into Chinese wind turbine makers.

“For trade to be fair, access to both markets needs to be reciprocal,” von der Leyen said after the meeting. “Our market is and remains open to fair competition and to investments, but it is not good for Europe if it harms our security and makes us vulnerable.”

She said that Europe “will not waver from making tough decisions needed to protect its economy and its security.”

The discussions were expected to be closely watched from Washington, a month before U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay his own state visit to France.

Xi's European trip, the first in five years, seeks to rebuild relations at a time of global tensions. After France, he will head to Serbia and Hungary.

Xi's visit marks the 60th anniversary of France-China diplomatic relations, and follows Macron's trip to China in April 2023. Macron prompted controversy on that trip when he said that France wouldn't blindly follow the U.S. in getting involved in crises that aren't its concern, apparently referring to China's demands for unification with Taiwan.

Several groups — including International Campaign for Tibet and France's Human Rights League — urged Macron to put human rights issues at the heart of his talks with Xi. Protesters demonstrated in Paris as Xi arrived on Sunday, calling for a free Tibet.

Amnesty International called on Macron to demand the release of Uyghur economics professor Ilham Tohti, who was jailed in China for life in 2014 on charges of promoting separatism, and other imprisoned activists.

On Monday, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders staged a protest in front of the Arc de Triomphe monument to denounce Xi's visit, calling the Chinese president “one of the greatest predators of press freedom.” The group says 119 journalists are imprisoned in the country.

Macron said in an interview published Sunday that he would raise human rights concerns. He didn't mention the issue in his public comments Monday.

The second day of the visit is meant to be more personal. Macron has invited Xi to visit the Tourmalet Pass in the Pyrenees mountains, where the French leader spent time as a child to see his grandmother. The trip is meant to be a reciprocal gesture after Xi took Macron last year to the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where his father once lived.

Barbara Surk in Nice, Angela Charlton in Paris and Ting Fu in Washington, contributed to this story.

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming China's Xi Jinping for a two-day state visit to France and is seeking to press Xi to use his influence on Moscow to move toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, his wife Brigitte Macron, left, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose on the steps of the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with China's. President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan before a state diner at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand in front of the Republican Guards during the official welcoming ceremony at the Hotel national des Invalides in Paris, Monday, May 6, 2024. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine.(Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes China's President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming China's Xi Jinping for a two-day state visit to France and is seeking to press Xi to use his influence on Moscow to move toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

China's President Xi Jinping, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron walk during an official welcoming ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides monument, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting with delegates at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

China's President Xi Jinping, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after a joint statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of the Chinese president's two-day state visit in France, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with China's. President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan before a state diner at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a toast at a state dinner, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, China's President Xi Jinping, second left, and delegates pose during a working session at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

French actress Sophie Marceau arrives to attend a state diner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for China's President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

China's President Xi Jinping and wife Xi Jinping 's wife Peng Liyuan arrive at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

China's President Xi Jinping, left, attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of the Chinese president's two-day state visit in France, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

China's President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive to deliver a joint statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of the Chinese president's two-day state visit in France, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

China's President Xi Jinping, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron walk in garden of the Elysee Palace after a joint statement, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

China's President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron, right, visit the Orsay Museum, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

China's President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron, center, watch Bal du moulin de la Galette by Auguste Renoir as they visit the Orsay Museum, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

