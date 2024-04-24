Nation & World News

London police contain 2 horses loose in the city. Several more believed to be on the run too

London police say they have contained two horses seen running around loose without riders in the heart of the capital
Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, on Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Updated 6 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — London police have contained two military horses that were seen running around loose without riders in the heart of the U.K. capital on Wednesday morning. Several other horses are still believed to be on the loose.

Details remain sketchy as to what happened but British media is reporting that seven military horses initially got loose, with police working with army personnel to recapture them.

Reports have emerged that a taxi driver waiting near Buckingham Palace had his car window smashed by a spooked horse, while a parked double-decker tour bus had its windscreen damaged.

City of London police said two of the horses had been recaptured and that officers were waiting for a horse box from the British Army to collect the animals and take them to a veterinarian.

Images of the two horses, one of which is black and the other white, wearing saddles and bridles, were circulating across social media. The front of the white horse was covered in red.

They were seen running on the road near Aldwych, which is in between London’s historic financial center and the West End, the hub of the capital’s entertainment industry.

Police officers contained the horses about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of central London, near Limehouse.

