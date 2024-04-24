Nation & World News

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes hit by 2-0 loss to Everton

It looks like there will be no dream send off for Jurgen Klopp after a 2-0 loss at Everton dealt a major blow to Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah standing on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah standing on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — It looks like there will be no dream send off for Jurgen Klopp after a 2-0 loss at Everton dealt a major blow to Liverpool's Premier League title hopes on Wednesday.

Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin meant Klopp tasted a bitter defeat in his last Merseyside derby before standing down at the end of the season.

The loss keeps Liverpool three points behind league leader Arsenal in second place and one ahead of defending champion Manchester City, which is in third and has two games in hand on both of its rivals.

Klopp had spoken last week of needing perfection win his second title at the club. But this was the latest setback for his team, which has lost two of its last three games in the league.

While the result hurt Liverpool's title chances, it delivered a boost to Everton's survival bid, with the win moving Sean Dyche's team eight points above the relegation zone.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, left, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrate after Branthwaite scored their first goal of the game during a Premier League soccer match against Liverpool, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Goodison Park in Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp signs bill outlawing property squatting in Georgia

Credit: John Spink

Anti-camping laws in Georgia tested by U.S. Supreme Court homeless case

Possible new clue emerges in long-unsolved Lake Oconee killings

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Majority of Atlanta Beltline to be completed by 2026 World Cup

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Majority of Atlanta Beltline to be completed by 2026 World Cup

Credit: AP

Trump moves to dismiss two counts in Fulton election indictment
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russia vetoes a UN resolution calling for the prevention of a dangerous nuclear arms race...
8m ago
Ford's 1Q net income falls 24% as combustion engine unit sees sales and revenue decline
9m ago
LSU's Jayden Daniels downplays issues with Commanders, says he'd be 'blessed' to go No. 2...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

Good and bad: The Falcons have history near top of NFL draft
5 things about the new school voucher program OK’d by Kemp
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie motherhood and doing their own...