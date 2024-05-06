Lidia Bastianich, Melody Thomas Scott and Ed Scott to receive Daytime Emmys lifetime achievement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public television host and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich, “The Young and the Restless” actor Melody Thomas Scott and “The Bold and the Beautiful” producer Edward Scott will be the Lifetime Achievement honorees at the Daytime Emmys in June.

Bastianich has created Daytime Emmy Award-winning cooking shows over the last 25 years on PBS, including “Lidia’s Kitchen.” The 77-year-old chef has also published numerous cookbooks.

Melody Thomas Scott has played Nikki Newman on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” for 45 years. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy as lead actress in 1999. She made her movie debut at 8 years old in the Alfred Hitchcock thriller “Marnie.”