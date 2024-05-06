King Charles III's coronation anniversary is marked by ceremonial gun salutes across London

LONDON (AP) — Ceremonial gun salutes rang out across London under soggy skies Monday to mark the anniversary of the coronation of King Charles III.

Smoke blasted from the barrels of six large horse-drawn guns in a 41-gun salute in Green Park, next to Buckingham Palace, at noon. An hour later, three guns cracked off a 62-shot salute from Tower Wharf next to the River Thames.

Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in a glitzy spectacle that echoed medieval times as he was anointed as monarch following the September 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.