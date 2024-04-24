Nation & World News

Kawhi Leonard is returning to the Clippers' lineup for Game 2 against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) makes a shot over Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

52 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers' lineup for Game 2 of their playoff series against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Coach Tyronn Lue said before Tuesday night’s game that Leonard would be back after missing three weeks because of right knee inflammation.

“He's done all the necessary things he has to do to get on the floor and so he's checked every box,” Lue said. “He's ready to go.”

Leonard was on the floor at Crypto.com Arena warming up a couple hours before the game. He won't be under a minutes restriction; instead, Lue will gauge how his superstar forward is feeling during the game.

Leonard has not participated in any contact practices going into the playoffs. He last played on March 31.

The Clippers beat the Mavs 109-97 in Game 1 on Sunday while Leonard watched from the bench.

“He's got to be accounted for on both sides of the ball,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “It doesn't matter how long he's been out. If he's playing, he's ready to go.”

