Nation & World News

Jamal Murray tosses heat pack, Michael Malone screams at officials as Nuggets frustrated in Game 2

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray lost his cool on the bench and tossed a heat pack onto the court
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone directs his team in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone directs his team in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets guard Jamal Murray lost his cool on the bench and tossed a heat pack onto the court.

Denver's frustration was on full display in the first half of Game 2 on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves applied the pressure and the defending champion Nuggets lost their temper, trailing by as many as 28 points in the second quarter.

Sitting on the bench, Murray was seen on video tossing a heat pack toward the court after layup by Karl-Anthony Towns. There wasn't a call on Murray, but a warning from the public address announcer to the crowd not to throw objects onto the floor.

The Timberwolves issued a warning of their own: They're a force to be reckoned with as they try to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series. This after sweeping Phoenix in the first round. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves flustered Murray and the Nuggets at every turn.

Denver's opening half was filled with missed shots and aggravation. Nuggets coach Michael Malone was so irate at a no-call after Towns bulldozed through Murray for a layup that he ran onto the court and began yelling at referee Marc Davis. That sort of demonstration in the regular season would've drawn Malone at least one technical and possibly an ejection. But there was no whistle.

The officials let both sides play and the physical Wolves took advantage. In the second quarter, they held the Nuggets to six field goals and six turnovers, and Denver was lobbying for calls on nearly every trip down the floor.

Minnesota came at the Nuggets in waves and didn't give them a moment of peace. The Timberwolves were missing center Rudy Gobert, who was back in Minneapolis, where his fiancee gave birth to the couple's child early Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, second from left, drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, right, steals the ball from Denver Nuggets forward Justin Holiday, left, who was driving to the basket past Timberwolves center Naz Reid, second from left, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson, center, drives to the basket between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson, left, and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, rright, defends in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

In Atlanta, long lines of migrants downtown reflect surge at border

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police officer charged with distribution of child porn

Report: Georgia drops 300,000 children from Medicaid

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
The Latest
Jeannie Epper, epic stuntwoman behind feats of TV's 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 83
7m ago
Putin is starting his 5th term as president, more in control of Russia than ever
12m ago
Ukraine-born House member who opposed aiding her native country defends her seat in...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of AtlaToro

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests