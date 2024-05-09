Jalen Brunson returns for NY in 2nd half of Game 2 vs. Pacers, then Anunoby exits with injury

Then — on the night the Knicks celebrated the 54th anniversary of Willis Reed emerging from the tunnel with an injured leg minutes before Game 7 of the NBA Finals to lead them past the Los Angeles Lakers — Brunson came onto the court to warm up at halftime, with a loud roar breaking out from Knicks fans followed by chants of “MVP! MVP!”

Brunson has scored 40 or more points in four straight games, the fourth player in NBA history to do that in the postseason, and is the leading scorer in the playoffs with 36.6 per game. He had five points before leaving.

The Knicks had surged to a 24-13 on his 3-pointer, but then after Obi Toppin made one on the other end, Brunson immediately began motioning to the bench for a substitution as he ran down the court on offense.

New York was dominating the third quarter when Anunoby appeared to hurt himself attempting a fast-break layup. He left the game soon after, limping toward the bench area, with 28 points.

The Knicks have already lost All-Star Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic to season-ending injuries.

