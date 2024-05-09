Nation & World News

Jalen Brunson returns for second half of Game 2 vs. Pacers after injuring right foot in first half

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) runs on the court after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has returned to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday night after missing the second quarter with a sore right foot.

Brunson was hurt with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the first quarter and didn't play again in the first half as the Indiana Pacers surged past the New York Knicks for a 73-63 halftime lead.

The Knicks said during the second quarter that Brunson was questionable to return.

Then — on the night the Knicks celebrated the 54th anniversary of Willis Reed emerging from the tunnel with an injured leg minutes before Game 7 of the NBA Finals to lead them past the Los Angeles Lakers — Brunson came onto the court to warm up at halftime, with a loud roar breaking out from Knicks fans followed by chants of “MVP! MVP!”

Brunson has scored 40 or more points in four straight games, the fourth player in NBA history to do that in the postseason, and is the leading scorer in the playoffs with 36.6 per game. He had five points before leaving.

The Knicks had surged to a 24-13 on his 3-pointer, but then after Obi Toppin made one on the other end, Brunson immediately began motioning to the bench for a substitution as he ran down the court on offense.

The Knicks have already lost All-Star Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic to season-ending injuries.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson talks to a referee during the first half of Game 2 in the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

