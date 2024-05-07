Nation & World News

Jalen Brunson becomes fourth NBA player with 4 consecutive 40-point games in the postseason

Jalen Brunson has become the fourth player to score 40 or more points in four consecutive postseason games, the first since Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) and Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of Game 1 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





Updated 18 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has become the fourth player to score 40 or more points in four consecutive postseason games, the first since Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals.

Brunson reached 40 with a big fourth quarter Monday night and finished with 43 to rally the Knicks to a 121-117 victory in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter before Brunson scored 21 in the final period.

Lakers Hall of Famer Jerry West holds the record with six consecutive games of 40 or more points, set during the 1965 postseason. Bernard King had four straight for the Knicks in 1984 and Jordan did it en route to his third straight championship.

Brunson finished the first-round series against Philadelphia with games of 47, 40 and 41 points. He was the leading scorer in the first round with 35.5 points per game.

