Nation & World News

Italy bans loans to Minneapolis Institute of Art because of long-running dispute over ancient statue

Italy’s Ministry of Culture has banned art loans to the Minneapolis Institute of Art in the United States following a long-running dispute over an ancient marble statue believed to have been looted from Italy almost a half-century ago
12 hours ago

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Culture Ministry banned art loans to the Minneapolis Institute of Art, following a long-running dispute with the U.S. museum over an ancient marble statue believed to have been looted from Italy almost a half-century ago.

The legal dispute began in March 2022, when an Italian court ruled that the museum, known as Mia, was irregularly in possession of the Stabiae Doriforo, a Roman-era copy of The Doryphoros of Polykleitos, an ancient Greek sculpture.

The ancient statue was believed to have been looted from Italy in the 1970s, according to prosecutors.

A spokesman for Italy’s Culture Ministry confirmed the ban on Wednesday, adding that Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano was “firmly convinced” of that decision. Last month, Sangiuliano had announced that the Italian government was working to bring the Doryphoros back to Italy from the United States.

Rome claims that the sculpture was looted in the '70s from an archaeological site at Stabiae, an ancient city close to Pompeii, which was also covered by lava and ashes when Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79.

In February 2022, Italian prosecutors issued an international warrant for the artwork to be impounded and returned.

But at a news conference held at Pompeii in February — two years after the request was made — Nunzio Fragliasso, chief prosecutor at the Torre Annunziata court, said they were “still awaiting a response.”

The U.S. museum, which bought the Doryphoros in 1986 for $2.5 million, said it purchased the sculpture from art dealer Elie Borowski, only after Italy’s claim was denied by the German government and the artwork was imported into the United States.

“Since that time, the work has been publicly displayed and extensively published,” the museum said in a statement. “While it takes issue with recent press reports regarding the Doryphoros, Mia believes that the media is not an appropriate forum to address unproven allegations.”

The museum also said it has always acted “responsibly and proactively" with respect to claims related to its collection.

However, it added, ”where proof has not been provided, as well as where Mia has evidence reasonably demonstrating that a claim is not supported, Mia has declined to transfer the work."

The U.S. museum also noted that Italy’s embargo “is contrary to decades of exchanges between museums.”

“At this time, notwithstanding the (Italian) Ministry’s action, Mia is honoring its outgoing loan commitments to ensure its Italian colleagues do not suffer because of the Ministry’s embargo decision,” the museum said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Morehouse students want Biden to put authenticity ahead of politics

Credit: AP

Arizona indicts 18 in case over 2020 election, including Giuliani, Meadows
2h ago

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade’s funeral set for Friday

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot at apartments near Atlanta University Center

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot at apartments near Atlanta University Center

Possible clue emerges in long-unsolved Lake Oconee killings
The Latest

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Rolling Stones set to play New Orleans Jazz Fest 2024, opening Thursday
2m ago
Columbia's president, no stranger to complex challenges, walks tightrope on student...
4m ago
World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza will be honored at...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta DJ to open lounge at site of former Sound Table in Old 4th Ward
Funeral plans set for for hip-hop producer Rico Wade in Atlanta
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie, motherhood and doing their own...