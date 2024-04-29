In Paris, students inspired by pro-Palestinian protests in the U.S. gather near Sorbonne university

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of students gathered near the Sorbonne university in Paris on Monday to protest in support of the Palestinians, echoing similar demonstrations on campuses in the United States.

About 100 demonstrators took part in the protest near the prestigious university, waving a giant Palestinian flag and chanting slogans in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel's continued offensive following Hamas's deadly incursions into southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The Sorbonne occupies a unique place at the heart of French public and intellectual life. Last week, President Emmanuel Macron chose it as the venue to deliver a speech on his vison of Europe ahead of elections for the European Parliament in June.