Houck throws 3-hitter in 2-0 win over Guardians for Boston's 1st CG shutout at Fenway since 2017

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is doused after throwing a three-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. The Red Sox won 2-0. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is doused after throwing a three-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. The Red Sox won 2-0. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By MAUREEN MULLEN – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Tanner Houck pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Boston's first complete-game shutout at Fenway Park in nearly seven years, and the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Connor Wong homered in the fourth, one inning after Boston scored its first run on a balk by Cleveland starter Ben Lively.

Houck (3-1) walked none in his first career complete game, which took just 1 hour, 49 minutes. He finished one short of his season high for strikeouts.

It was Boston's first complete-game shutout since Michael Wacha tossed a three-hitter in a 1-0 win at the Los Angeles Angels on June 6, 2022. No pitcher had accomplished the feat at home for the Red Sox since Brian Johnson threw a five-hitter against Seattle on May 27, 2017.

Wong connected off Lively (0-1) with two outs in the fourth.

Lively, making his Guardians debut after signing as a free agent in December and then starting the season on the injured list with a viral illness, was called for a balk in the third with runners on second and third. It was the first balk called against the right-hander since his rookie season of 2017 with Philadelphia.

After leaving Tuesday’s game with left knee discomfort, Rafael Devers was in the Boston lineup at designated hitter rather than third base. He went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts.

Steven Kwan was 0 for 4 for Cleveland, snapping his eight-game hitting streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Eli Morgan was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. RHP Wes Parsons was called up from Triple-A Columbus.

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock went on the 15-day IL with a left oblique strain. He exited Tuesday night's start against Cleveland after four innings. LHP Joe Jacques was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take Whitlock’s spot on the roster.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their four-game series Thursday. RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 3.55 ERA) is scheduled to start for Cleveland. In nine career appearances against the Red Sox, including seven starts, he is 1-4 with an 8.29 ERA.

Boston had not yet announced a starting pitcher.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck (89) is embraced by catcher Connor Wong after Houck threw a three-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong watches his solo home run off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Ben Lively during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Fans reach for the ball on a solo home run by Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Cleveland Guardians pitcher Ben Lively walks back to the mound, as Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong runs the bases on a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Cleveland Guardians pitcher Ben Lively delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is doused after he threw a three-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. The Red Sox won 2-0. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong is congratulated for his solo home run off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Ben Lively during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





