Guardians place AL-leading hitter Steven Kwan on injured list, promote top prospect Kyle Manzardo

The Guardians are losing their extraordinary leadoff hitter for a bit and adding one with power and potential
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are losing their extraordinary leadoff hitter for a bit and adding one with power and potential.

Cleveland placed outfielder Steven Kwan, who leads the AL with a .353 average, on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain he sustained while running down a fly ball over the weekend.

Kwan felt tightness in his hamstring and was pulled from Saturday's win over the Angels as a precaution. An MRI revealed an acute strain and the Guardians said Kwan likely will be out for up to one month.

Kwan said he had hamstring issues while playing at Oregon State and in the minors.

His injury is a blow to the AL Central-leading Guardians, but it's giving the team a chance to promote hard-hitting prospect Kyle Manzardo, who has been bashing minor league pitchers this season and will now join a Cleveland lineup that can use some middle muscle.

The Guardians have been one of the season's early surprise teams — they're 22-12 heading into their series opener against Detroit — with Kwan a big reason for the club's fast start.

He seems to start or be in the middle of virtually every rally, and the 26-year-old Kwan continues to be one of the league's best defensive outfielders. Last year, he won his second straight Gold Glove.

Manzardo's reputation as a slugger preceded his arrival in Cleveland.

The 23-year-old was acquired at last year's trade deadline from Tampa Bay for pitcher Aaron Civale. The Rays were reluctant to part with Manzardo but they needed pitching while the Guardians have been craving a big bat in the middle of their order.

Manzardo had a strong spring for the Guardians, who had him start the season at Triple-A Columbus to build confidence. He's done just that, hitting .303 with nine homers, 10 doubles and 20 RBIs in 29 games.

Cleveland fans have been clamoring for Manzardo, who will be the club's DH and bat seventh in the series opener against the Tigers and is expected to get some playing time at first base. Manager Stephen Vogt has inserted Estevan Florial in Kwan's leadoff spot.

Also, the Guardians activated left-hander Sam Hentges from the injured list. The reliever has been out since training camp with a middle finger issue.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez, left, and left fielder Steven Kwan pose with their 2023 Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards, before the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Credit: TNS

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Ben Hendren

