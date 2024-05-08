BreakingNews
Refreshed but mostly unchanged, Mary Mac's reopens in Midtown Atlanta
Gnabry substituted because of an injury in first half of Champions League semifinal against Madrid

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has been replaced because of an injury in the first half of the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid
Bayern's Serge Gnabry, second left, gestures as he leaves the pitch after being injured during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

20 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry had to be replaced because of an injury in the first half of the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies came on for Gnabry in the 27th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The game was tied 0-0.

Gnabry, who has been hit by injuries all season, sat on the field and waited for the doctors to arrive. He appeared to complain of a left leg problem and exited with a slight limp.

Madrid and Bayern drew 2-2 in the first leg in Munich last week.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, shakes hand to his coach Thomas Tuchel during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Bayern's Serge Gnabry, right, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, centre, during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Stuttgart's Leonidas Stergiou, left, vies for the ball with Munich's Serge Gnabry, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

