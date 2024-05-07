Nation & World News

Details of UK military personnel exposed in huge payroll data breach

British officials say the names and bank details of thousands of serving British soldiers, sailors and air force members have been exposed in a data breach at a payroll system
FILE - Britain's Defence Secretary Grant Shapps arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting in London, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. British officials say the names and bank details of thousands of serving British soldiers, sailors and air force members have been exposed in a data breach at a payroll system. The Ministry of Defense said Defense Secretary Grant Shapps would make a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, afternoon “setting out the multi-point plan to support and protect personnel.” (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's Defence Secretary Grant Shapps arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting in London, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. British officials say the names and bank details of thousands of serving British soldiers, sailors and air force members have been exposed in a data breach at a payroll system. The Ministry of Defense said Defense Secretary Grant Shapps would make a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, afternoon “setting out the multi-point plan to support and protect personnel.” (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — British officials say the names and bank details of thousands of serving British soldiers, sailors and air force members have been exposed in a data breach at a payroll system.

The Ministry of Defense said Defense Secretary Grant Shapps would make a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon “setting out the multi-point plan to support and protect personnel.”

The ministry would not comment on a Sky News report that Chinese hackers are suspected of carrying out the cyberattack.

Cabinet Minister Mel Stride told Sky that “we are not saying that at this precise moment.”

British media reported that the government will blame “hostile and malign actors” but will not name the country it believes is responsible.

The breach occurred at a third-party payroll system holding bank details of all serving armed forces personnel and some veterans. In a few cases, addresses may also have been exposed.

So far, investigators have found no evidence that data have been removed.

In March, Britain and the United States alleged that hackers linked to the Chinese government had targeted U.S. officials, journalists, corporations, pro-democracy activists and the U.K.'s election watchdog in a campaign of "malicious" cyberattacks. The two countries imposed sanctions on several individuals and the U.S. charged seven alleged hackers, all believed to be living in China.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

In Atlanta, long lines of migrants downtown reflect surge at border

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police officer charged with distribution of child porn

Report: Georgia drops 300,000 children from Medicaid

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
The Latest
Israeli forces seize Gaza side of Rafah border crossing, putting cease-fire talks on...
6m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly gain after tech shares lead Wall St higher
29m ago
5 workers dead, 49 still missing after a building under construction collapsed in South...
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of AtlaToro

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests