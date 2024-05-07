Details of UK military personnel exposed in huge payroll data breach

Cabinet Minister Mel Stride told Sky that “we are not saying that at this precise moment.”

British media reported that the government will blame “hostile and malign actors” but will not name the country it believes is responsible.

The breach occurred at a third-party payroll system holding bank details of all serving armed forces personnel and some veterans. In a few cases, addresses may also have been exposed.

So far, investigators have found no evidence that data have been removed.

In March, Britain and the United States alleged that hackers linked to the Chinese government had targeted U.S. officials, journalists, corporations, pro-democracy activists and the U.K.'s election watchdog in a campaign of "malicious" cyberattacks. The two countries imposed sanctions on several individuals and the U.S. charged seven alleged hackers, all believed to be living in China.