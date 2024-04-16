Nation & World News

China's economy grew 5.3% in first quarter, beating expectations

China’s economy beat expectations in the first quarter of the year with help from policies and an increase in demand
Workers wait for transport outside a construction site in Beijing, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. China's Finance Ministry has denounced a report by Fitch Ratings that kept its sovereign debt rated at A+ but downgraded its outlook to negative, saying in a statement that China's deficit is at a moderate and reasonable level and risks are under control. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workers wait for transport outside a construction site in Beijing, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. China's Finance Ministry has denounced a report by Fitch Ratings that kept its sovereign debt rated at A+ but downgraded its outlook to negative, saying in a statement that China's deficit is at a moderate and reasonable level and risks are under control. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
1 minute ago

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economy in the first quarter beat expectations while receiving a boost from policies and an increase in demand, the government said Tuesday.

The world’s second-largest economy expanded at a 5.3% annual pace in January-March, beating analysts’ forecasts of about 4.8%, official data show. Compared to the previous quarter, growth was up 1.6%.

China’s economy has struggled to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a slowdown in demand and a property crisis weighing on its growth.

Policymakers have unveiled a raft of fiscal and monetary policy measures as Beijing seeks to boost the economy. China has set an ambitious gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 5% for 2024.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia voting law put on trial in case over mass-mailing absentee forms

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rejects Rudy Giuliani’s request for new trial in Georgia defamation case

Credit: AP

Faith communities in metro Atlanta say Iranian attacks have not changed protocol

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport

Credit: TNS

Missing paperwork costs 500,000 their Medicaid in Georgia
The Latest

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, as expected
9m ago
A knife attack in Australia against a bishop and a priest is being treated as terrorism...
15m ago
Much of central US faces severe thunderstorm threat and possible tornadoes
15m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC