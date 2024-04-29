Nation & World News

Trump and DeSantis meet to make peace and discuss fundraising for the former president's campaign

Former President Donald Trump met privately with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the weekend, marking a détente between the former rivals after a brutal primary contest marked by insults and bruised egos
FILE - This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023. Trump met privately with DeSantis over the weekend, according to two people familiar with the discussion, marking a detente between the former rivals after a brutal primary contest marked by insults and bruised egos. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023. Trump met privately with DeSantis over the weekend, according to two people familiar with the discussion, marking a detente between the former rivals after a brutal primary contest marked by insults and bruised egos. (AP Photo, File)
By JILL COLVIN – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump met privately with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the weekend, marking a détente between the former rivals after a brutal Republican primary contest marked by insults and bruised egos, according to three people familiar with the discussion.

The meeting, which lasted three hours, was organized to help the men bury the hatchet and discuss potential joint fundraising efforts, according to one of the people, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of the private get-together. The governor, during the conversation, committed to helping Trump as he faces President Joe Biden in the general election, said the person. It ended with the two shaking hands, said another.

The meeting, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was orchestrated by Florida real estate investor Steve Witkoff, and took place at his Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida.

Witkoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment through his office.

On Monday, Trump said the two had had “a great meeting yesterday” and that he was “very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.”

“The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC!” he wrote on his social media site. "I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States."

DeSantis has a deep network of donors from his runs for governor and president. He amassed an enormous war chest for his White House run, entering the race with $130 million in the bank.

Though he endorsed Trump when he dropped his bid for the GOP nomination in a video after failing to gain traction, DeSantis has yet to campaign or fundraise on Trump's behalf. Instead, he has, at times, needled Trump, including responding to a news story about some Republicans in the Florida legislature wanting to help fund Trump's legal bills by posting, "But not the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen …"

The GOP primary was marked by a bitter rivalry between the two men, who had once been allies. Trump lambasted DeSantis as disloyal and nicknamed him Ron “DeSanctimonious," while DeSantis suggested Trump would lose again in November and said he'd “lost the zip on his fastball” over the years.

DeSantis' allies believe the Florida governor has a clear path to another presidential bid should he want one. But that path could be complicated by lingering hostilities in a party that overwhelmingly backs the former president, especially if he wins in November.

___

Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont contributed to this report from Des Moines.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
Emory students return to quad for 5th day of protests

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern
31m ago

Credit: AP

Late Medal of Honor recipient from Georgia honored at U.S. Capitol
2h ago

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

KSU fraternity creates scholarship in slain valet’s name
The Latest
A look at the protests of the war in Gaza that have emerged at US colleges
6m ago
Columbia University begins suspending Israel-Hamas war protesters after ultimatum to...
11m ago
Former NSA worker gets nearly 22 years in prison for selling secrets to undercover FBI...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Ray’s Restaurants sold after 40 years and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
AJC hip-hop documentary screens Wednesday at Atlanta Film Festival