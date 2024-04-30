Celtics' Porzingis leaves playoff game in Miami with right calf tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Boston center Kristaps Porzingis left the Celtics' playoff game in Miami on Monday night late in the first half with what the team said was right calf tightness.

The play happened with about 2:35 left in the second quarter. Porzingis took a dribble as he tried to move to his left, then pulled up — without any visible contact on that play — and immediately motioned to the Boston bench. He was subbed out eight seconds later and went directly to the Celtics' locker room, stopping along the way to pull the top of his jersey over his face.

A couple possessions earlier, Porzingis appeared to get his feet tangled with Miami guard Tyler Herro. Porzingis took a couple awkward steps — favoring his left leg, it seemed — after that incident, limping a bit but remained in the game. He also was knocked to the floor with 2:57 left in the half, on a play where Boston's Al Horford was called for an offensive foul while setting a screen.