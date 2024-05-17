Breanna Stewart ruins Caitlin Clark's home debut by leading Liberty past Fever 102-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart ruined Caitlin Clark's regular season home debut by scoring 31 points to lead the New York Liberty to a 102-66 win in front of a sellout crowd of 17,247 on Thursday night.

In Indianapolis' most anticipated rookie debut since Peyton Manning in 1998, Clark did not deliver the expected performance. For the second straight game, she struggled with foul trouble. The rookie finished with nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and three turnovers, none after the first quarter — a dramatic improvement over the 10 she had Tuesday night.

Clark also was 2 of 8 from the field and just 1 of 7 on 3-pointers.