Cambodia's Defense Ministry says explosion at military base that killed 20 soldiers was an accident

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A huge explosion at a military base in southwestern Cambodia that killed 20 soldiers and injured many others was an accident caused by a "technical issue" stemming from the old and degraded ammunition that was being moved, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The army said on Tuesday that Saturday's blast was believed to have been an accident caused by mishandling of ammunition by troops.

The Defense Ministry's statement followed an allegation leveled by an opposition politician-in-exile suggesting that the explosion had been an attack.