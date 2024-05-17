Nation & World News

Brazil is chosen to host soccer's 2027 Women's World Cup following a vote by FIFA's 211 members

Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s 211 members chose the South American bid over a joint proposal from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany
1 minute ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s 211 members chose the South American bid over a joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

The FIFA Congress on Friday selected from a reduced field of two candidates to host the 2027 tournament after a joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month, and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November.

It was the first time that all 211 of FIFA’s members associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women’s tournament. Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council, the governing body’s decision-making committee.

Brazil was favored to win the contest, particularly after ranking higher in a FIFA evaluation report last week.

