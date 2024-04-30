Braves' Max Fried throws 6 no-hit innings, but bullpen loses no-no in 8th against Mariners

Fried was locked in a pitcher's duel most of the night with Mariners starter Bryce Miller, who also threw six no-hit innings before he gave up two knocks — and the first run of the game — in the seventh. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with an infield single and Ozzie Albies doubled him home.

Fried was pulled after throwing 100 pitches. He walked Mitch Garver leading off the second inning and Cal Raleigh leading off the fifth, but those were the only baserunners allowed by the lefty. He struck out Jorge Polanco in a 10-pitch at-bat in the fourth inning, one of seven strikeouts.

Fried threw a 92-pitch three-hitter in his last outing, a 5-0 win over Miami.

Miller had a perfect game going until issuing a one-out, four-pitch walk to Travis d’Arnaud in the sixth. Miller got Jarred Kelenic to ground into a double play to end the frame.

Atlanta appeared to get a baserunner in the third inning when Kelenic was ruled safe on an infield single. Seattle manager Scott Servais challenged and the call was overturned by replay.

