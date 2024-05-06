BreakingNews
After protests, Emory University to move commencement ceremony off campus
Nation & World News

Boeing is set to launch NASA astronauts for the first time after years of struggle

Boeing is counting down for its first astronaut launch after years of struggle
Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing counted down for its first astronaut launch on Monday after years of struggle.

NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were set to climb into Boeing's Starliner capsule for a nighttime liftoff from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay.

NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX a decade ago to ferry astronauts to and from the space station after the shuttle program ended, paying the private companies billions of dollars. SpaceX has been in the orbital taxi business since 2020.

“We always look for a backup,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said before the flight.

Starliner’s debut test flight without a crew in 2019 ended up in the wrong orbit and failed to reach the space station, forcing Boeing to repeat the demo before astronauts could fly. Following more reviews last year, the company had to fix the capsule’s parachutes and yank out a mile of flammable tape.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

World Congress Center plots possible $1B future for 20 downtown acres

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
After protests, Emory University to move commencement ceremony off campus
1h ago

Veto day: Kemp will soon decide whether to sign or nix key Georgia proposals

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute
2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
TORPY: Marjorie, why the media (unfortunately) just can’t let you go
The Latest
The yearly memorial march at the former death camp at Auschwitz overshadowed by the...
6m ago
THE LATEST
Judge fines Trump $1K for contempt, threatens jail time if he violates gag order again
12m ago
Italy's RAI journalists strike over budget streamlining, complain of censorship and media...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Hendren

OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared