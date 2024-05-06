BreakingNews
Judge fines Trump $1K for contempt, threatens jail time if he violates gag order again
Nation & World News

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as Israelis appear closer to Rafah offensive

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Monday morning a White House official and National Security Council spokesperson said, as Israel appeared closer to launching an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah
President Joe Biden speaks during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2024, to honor the 2024 National Teacher of the Year and other teachers from across the United States. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden speaks during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2024, to honor the 2024 National Teacher of the Year and other teachers from across the United States. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Monday morning, a White House official and a National Security Council spokesperson said, as Israel appeared closer to launching an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah — a move staunchly opposed by the U.S. on humanitarian grounds.

The NSC spokesperson said Biden reiterated U.S. concerns about an invasion of Rafah — where more than 1 million civilians from other parts of Gaza are sheltering after 7 months of war sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel — and said he believes reaching a cease-fire with Hamas is the best way to protect the lives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the call before an official White House statement was released.

The call comes hours before Biden is to host King Abdullah II of Jordan for a private lunch meeting at the White House on Monday.

On Sunday, Netanyahu rejected international pressure to halt the war in Gaza in a fiery speech marking the country's annual Holocaust memorial day, declaring: "If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone."

“I say to the leaders of the world: No amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum will stop Israel from defending itself,” he said, speaking in English. “Never again is now.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, front, attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, in Jerusalem, Israel, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Amir Cohen/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

World Congress Center plots possible $1B future for 20 downtown acres

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
After protests, Emory University to move commencement ceremony off campus
1h ago

Veto day: Kemp will soon decide whether to sign or nix key Georgia proposals

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
TORPY: Marjorie, why the media (unfortunately) just can’t let you go
The Latest
THE LATEST
Judge fines Trump $1K for contempt, threatens jail time if he violates gag order again
6m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to add to last week’s gains
12m ago
82-year-old U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for reelection to a fourth term
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Hendren

OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared