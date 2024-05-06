BreakingNews
Biden recognizes US Military Academy with trophy for besting other service academies in football

President Joe Biden has recognized the United States Military Academy with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for besting other service academies in football
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
42 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday recognized the United States Military Academy with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for besting other service academies in football.

Army beat both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy during last year’s season. The college, based in West Point, New York, posted an overall win-loss record of 6-6, including a 57-point victory over Delaware State University, one of Biden’s favorite schools.

With Biden in the White House’s East Room on Monday were 48 cadets who are set later this month to receive their diplomas and their military commissions.

“Everyone on this stage stepped up to serve, to lead, to join a long line of American servicemen, each a link of chain of honor,” Biden said to the Army football team players who gathered around him.

The Air Force Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared with 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 10 for the Army Black Knights.

The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy, topped by three silver footballs, weighs 170 pounds (77 kilograms) .

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington, as head coach Tom Monken, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden is presented a team jersey by team captain Jimmy Ciarlo, as head coach Jeff Monken, right, looks on, during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington, as head coach Jeff Monken, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Head coach Jeff Monken, speaks during an event where President Joe Biden presented the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Head coach Jeff Monken, stands with his team, during an event where President Joe Biden presented the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

