Biden recognizes US Military Academy with trophy for besting other service academies in football

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday recognized the United States Military Academy with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for besting other service academies in football.

Army beat both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy during last year’s season. The college, based in West Point, New York, posted an overall win-loss record of 6-6, including a 57-point victory over Delaware State University, one of Biden’s favorite schools.

With Biden in the White House’s East Room on Monday were 48 cadets who are set later this month to receive their diplomas and their military commissions.