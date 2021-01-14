Biden hopes Senate will deal with impeachment while working on ‘other urgent business’

Today, in a bipartisan vote, the House voted to impeach and hold President Trump accountable. Now, the process continues to the Senate—and I hope they’ll deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2021

Citing unidentified people familiar with McConnell’s thinking, the Times reported McConnell believes moving against Trump will help the GOP forge a future independent of the divisive, chaotic president.

Biden spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late last week, telling her he would “focus on doing his job and leave it to her to handle impeachment,” a senior Biden adviser speaking on condition of anonymity told The Washington Post.

Trump was impeached by the House in late 2019 and acquitted by the Senate in February 2020 on two impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The GOP-led Senate acquitted Trump on both charges.

With the Senate in a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats, Vice President-elect Harris will serve as the Senate’s tiebreaker, meaning Trump’s trial will take place in a Senate far different than the one he faced in 2020.

Even now, however, it’s unclear enough Republicans would vote to convict, because two-thirds of the Senate is needed. Yet some Republicans have told Trump to resign, including Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse has said he would take a look at what the House approves but stopped short of committing to support it.

Other Republicans have said that impeachment would be divisive. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, long a key ally of the president, has been critical of his behavior in inciting the riots but said impeachment “will do far more harm than good.”

On Wednesday afternoon, new Georgia GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene not only voted against Trump’s second impeachment, but a few hours later, announced on Twitter on Jan. 21 she will introduce articles of impeachment to remove Biden from office for “abuse of power.”

“I would like to announce on behalf of the American people we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable,” Greene said during an appearance on Newsmax. “We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments.”