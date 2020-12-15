Joe Biden’s inauguration: Everything you need to know

Biden’s team released some broad details Tuesday. They’re proceeding with the plans without any assurances that Trump will participate. Trump has not yet told current and former White House aides whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration.

Despite the mid-December rollout of the new vaccine, its availability to the general public is still months away. Biden’s team is urging supporters not to come to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the inauguration.

“The ceremony’s footprint will be extremely limited, and the parade that follows will be reimagined,” Biden’s inaugural committee said in a statement.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Biden will deliver an inaugural address that “lays out his vision to beat the virus, build back better and bring the country together,” Biden’s team said. Dr. David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, has been named as chief medical adviser for the inauguration.

“The pandemic is continuing to have a significant public health impact across the nation,” Kessler said. “We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends and communities.”

As it seeks to retain some of the traditional touchstones of the event and imagine new pandemic-era aspects, the committee is turning to the same production team that handled this year’s Democratic National Convention. Features of that convention, such as the virtual roll call from every state, may be incorporated.

It’s still unclear whether other traditional inaugural events, such as a luncheon with members of Congress or a pre-ceremony tea with the outgoing president, will happen this time.