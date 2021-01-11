READ: Democrats’ new impeachment charge against President Trump

While President Donald Trump only has a few more days in office, House Democrats are nonetheless continuing their efforts to force Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment or launching an unprecedented second round of impeachment hearings against the outgoing president.
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to call on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. If Pence declines — which he has already said he would do — Democrats have already drafted new articles of impeachment, which can be read below:
Democrats are arguing Trump is a threat to democracy after last week’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.
“We will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat,” Pelosi said in a letter late Sunday to colleagues. “The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”
During an interview on “60 Minutes” aired Sunday, Pelosi invoked the Watergate era when Republicans in the Senate told President Richard Nixon, “It’s over.”
“That’s what has to happen now,” she said.
Democrats’ strategy is to condemn the president’s actions swiftly but delay an impeachment trial in the Senate for 100 days. That would allow President-elect Joe Biden to focus on other priorities as soon as he is inaugurated Jan. 20.
Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and a top Biden ally, laid out the ideas Sunday as the country came to grips with the siege at the Capitol by Trump loyalists trying to overturn the election results.
“Let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” Clyburn said.