AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Gray wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District, beating incumbent John Duarte

Democrat Adam Gray won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday, defeating Republican Rep. John Duarte
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democrat Adam Gray won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday, defeating Republican Rep. John Duarte. The race was a rematch of the 2022 midterm election, which was one of the closest House races in the country. Democrats bet on higher turnout in a presidential election year in this majority-Hispanic 13th Congressional District, which Democrat Joe Biden comfortably carried in 2020. The Associated Press declared Gray the winner at 12:51 a.m. EST.

