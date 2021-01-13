Pelosi names 9 Democrats to argue case against Trump in Senate

A second push for Trump’s ouster began after the riot at the U.S. Capitol one week ago incited by false claims that widespread voter fraud got Joe Biden elected and cheated the incumbent out of a second term.

Trump summoned his supporters to a Jan. 6 “stop the steal” rally in Washington, where the crowd turned to riot and violently stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow a joint session of Congress voting to confirm Biden’s Electoral College victory. The ballots reportedly had to be rushed out of Senate chambers to be saved from the angry mob. Five people died during the insurrection, and dozens of arrests are underway nationwide for those who participated in the attack.

Pelosi made the announcement of the House managers late Tuesday, saying: “Tonight, I have the solemn privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution. Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency.”

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin — an attorney who sits on several committees including Oversight and Reform, Judiciary, Rules and House Administration — was named the lead manager of the case.

Before arriving on Capitol Hill in 2017, Raskin served three terms as a state senator in Maryland and worked as a constitutional law professor at American University’s Washington College of Law for more than 25 years.

The other Democratic House impeachment managers named Tuesday night were:

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colorado; Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island; Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California; Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California; Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-U.S. Virgin Islands; Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado; and Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pennsylvania.