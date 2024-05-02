Nation & World News

Bayer Leverkusen's record unbeaten march continues with a 2-0 win at Roma in Europa League

Bayer Leverkusen silenced the Stadio Olimpico with a 2-0 win at Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals to extend its record unbeaten streak to 47 matches across all competitions
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with his teammates during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with his teammates during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By ANDREW DAMPF – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — An imposing stadium in a major foreign capital did nothing to stop Bayer Leverkusen's record unbeaten march across Europe.

The freshly crowned first-time Bundesliga champion silenced the Stadio Olimpico with a 2-0 win at Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday to extend its unbeaten streak to 47 matches across all competitions.

No club from Europe’s five biggest leagues — in Germany, England, Italy, Spain and France — has had a longer unbeaten streak.

The result also marked a measure of revenge for Leverkusen — since Roma had beaten the German club in this exact same stage last season for its last defeat in Europe.

Leverkusen’s last loss across all competitions was a 3-0 defeat to Bochum in the final round of last season’s Bundesliga nearly a year ago — on May 27, 2023.

Roma was dangerous with an early header off the crossbar from Romelu Lukaku. But then Leverkusen scored on the counterattack seven minutes later.

A failed back pass from Roma right back Rick Karsdorp under pressure from Alex Grimaldo on the left flank resulted in a 3-on-1 for Leverkusen. Grimaldo then passed to Florian Wirtz, who calmly slotted in from the center of the area.

Midfielder Robert Andrich added another goal for Leverkusen in the 73rd with a long-range shot — just as Roma had been threatening on the other end.

In the other semifinal, Atalanta drew 1-1 at Marseille.

The second legs will be held next Thursday, with the final to be held in Dublin on May 22.

Leverkusen has won only one European trophy: the 1988 UEFA Cup, which was then predecessor to the Europa League. Its only other European final came in the 2002 Champions League, won by Real Madrid.

Roma is aiming to qualify for its third consecutive European final after winning the Europa Conference League in 2022 and losing last year's Europa League final to Sevilla in a penalty shootout.

Daniele De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho as Roma's coach in January.

The Giallorossi hadn’t lost a European knockout stage at the Stadio Olimpico in seven years — since getting beat 1-0 by Villarreal in the 2017 Europa League.

Roma fans’ pre-match choreography across one entire end of the stadium spelled out the word “AVANZIAMO” (“Let’s advance”). But Roma now faces an uphill challenge to eliminate Leverkusen, which hasn't lost all season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Leverkusen's Robert Andrich celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Bayer Leverkusen fans cheer during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Roma's goalkeeper Mile Svilar, bottom, fails to save the ball as Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, top, scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, top, is challenged by Roma's Paulo Dybala during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka, left, and Roma's Bryan Cristante fight for the ball during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Roma's head coach Daniele De Rossi, left, and Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso ahead the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fans light flares during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso shouts out as gives instructions from the side line during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Atalanta at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marseille's Chancel Mbemba celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Atalanta at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marseille's Chancel Mbemba celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Atalanta at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

