Nation & World News

Suspected militants bomb a girl's school overnight in northwest Pakistan

Police say suspected militants have bombed a girl's school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying the structure
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
42 minutes ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected militants bombed a girl's school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying the structure, police said Friday, although no one was hurt in the overnight attack.

The attack happened in South Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was the second one this month after another school was badly damaged in the region, local police official Safdar Khan said.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility, but the suspicion is likely to fall on Islamic militants and specifically the Pakistani Taliban, who had previously targeted girl's schools in the province, saying that women should not be educated.

Until years ago, Pakistan's northwest witnessed multiple attacks on girl's schools, especially in the Swat Valley where the Pakistani Taliban long controlled the former tribal regions.

In 2012, insurgents attacked Malala Yousafzai, a teenage student and advocate for female education. She later went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, were evicted from Swat and other regions in recent years. The TTP are a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power over Afghanistan in 2021. The Taliban takeover in neighboring Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral

Credit: John Spink

A hot, damp summer is likely in store for Georgia. Here’s why

Credit: TNS

‘It would destroy us.’ Atlanta creator sues over possible TikTok ban

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Credit: Family Photo

Fatal batting cage hit leads to lawsuit against Gainesville High staff
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
U.S.-built pier begins carrying aid to Gaza
7m ago
Brazil picked by FIFA to get soccer's 2027 Women's World Cup, a first for South America
22m ago
South Africa's election could bring a defining moment — and new complications. Here's...
36m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia