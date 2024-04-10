Nation & World News

At least three shot when gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event, police say

Police say at least three people were shot and injured Wednesday at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia
People gather in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

People gather in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By CLAUDIA LAUER – Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least three people were shot and injured Wednesday at an annual Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m., when police at the scene heard about 30 gun shots, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference.

Two groups of people started firing at each other, and people began fleeing the scene, he said.

Officers took into custody four males and a female, and four weapons were recovered at the scene, Bethel said. One suspect, a 15-year-old boy who police said had a gun, was shot by police and sustained wounds to his shoulder and leg. A man also was shot in the stomach, and another juvenile had a wound to his hand. No one was killed, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

Zania Weatherford, who said she has been coming to the festival for about six years, said she was in the park enjoying the celebration and had gone to her car “for a minute” when she heard 20-30 gunshots and saw people running across the street from the park. She said she stayed in her car, scared and unsure of what to do, then called relatives who were also at the event to make sure they were safe.

“Last year, someone set off firecrackers and scared everyone,” Weatherford said. “This is just a celebration of life for God to forgive us for our sins. There’s one month that God chains the devil down, so whoever did this can’t even blame the devil.”

Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset. Ramadan is a time of increased worship, charity, and good deeds. Eid al-Fitr means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.

Police respond to a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Investigators work the scene of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Shown are personal items left behind in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A cartridge case lies at the scene of a shooting at an Eid event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An evidence marker is place next to a cartridge case at the scene of a shooting at an Eid event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

People clean up debris at the scene of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Shown are personal items left behind at the scene of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Food and belongings are left behind following a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

People speak to police following a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A person talks to an officer in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

People view the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A person picks up debris in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

People gather in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

People gather in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Police respond to a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Investigators work the scene of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Police respond to a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Police respond to a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Police and officials gather on a cordoned off street at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Claudia Lauer)

